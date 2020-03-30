Police Video Leaks from Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant's DUI Arrest

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Police video from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant's arrest March 11 was released, and he can be seen taking a number of tests to determine his sobriety.

TMZ Sports released the footage, noting Bryant was pulled over in Tampa, Florida, at around 2:30 a.m. without headlights on. Police said Bryant smelled like alcohol, and he admitted to having "three margaritas" before driving.

The video also shows a policeman saying "every single last one of them" when one of Bryant's friends asked which test Ventell failed.

Bryant was charged with misdemeanor DUI and is due in court in April.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted the 23-year-old produced blood-alcohol levels of .102 and .099, which exceeded the .08 legal limit in Florida.

Bryant was undrafted after playing four years at Temple University and started his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals. They released him during the preseason, which cleared the way for Dallas to add him to the practice squad.

The Cowboys eventually promoted him to the active roster, where he appeared in 12 games and caught one pass for a touchdown. He also made six tackles as a special teams contributor.

Gehlken called him a "long shot" to make the 2020 roster even before his arrest.