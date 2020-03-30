King: 'Roger Goodell Has to Know How Angry Football Team Personnel Are with Him'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly drawing the ire of some football personnel for still holding the draft from April 23 to April 25.

"Roger Goodell has to know how angry football team personnel are with him right now," Peter King of NBC Sports wrote.

King noted some are unhappy that they have been unable to meet in person or scout players at their pro days because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Such restrictions have limited the typical scouting time devoted to prospects leading up to the draft.

Others were not pleased with Goodell's quote threatening disciplinary action for criticizing the draft process when he said, "Public discussion of issues in relation to the draft serves no useful purpose and is grounds for disciplinary action."

One source texted King, "Why on earth would you ever threaten an opinion," while another said, "Whatever happened to freedom of speech?"

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

