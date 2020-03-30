NFL Free-Agency Rumors 2020: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Cam Newton

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It's nearly April, and the NFL free-agency rush has slowed down significantly. In a two-week blitz, the biggest questions heading into this crucial offseason period have mostly been answered: Tom Brady is a Buccaneer, Philip Rivers has found a home in Indianapolis, and Byron Jones cashed in with Miami.

Those moves and many others mean only a few big names are still waiting to close out this chapter before the sports world goes quiet again. It could be some time before we get any resolution.



Star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is taking his time in deciding his future. The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported there is "growing thought" he could wait until training camp to make a decision, although he noted "anything can happen" at this point.

Condotta added that the 27-year-old is seeking a long-term deal that will pay him around $20 million per season, and the "general consensus" is the Seahawks' offer was in the $13-15 million range.

A cool $20 million is a steep price to pay for any player, let alone one who hasn't had double-digit sacks in his career. He had nine sacks in 2018 with the Houston Texans and three last year with the Seahawks.

That isn't to say the former No. 1 pick wouldn't transform a defense; considering his age, the best may be yet to come. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo have graded him the third-best edge defender against the run and the 25th best pass-rusher since 2017. He offers value no matter the down or distance.

Clowney is definitely the best defensive end still available on the market, and a team could get desperate and gamble on him. However, there aren't really any rumors suggesting there's a bidding war for him right now. His alleged asking price may have to come down.

Cam Newton

While Clowney has gone mostly quiet, there's more chatter coming from Cam Newton's camp in recent days. The former NFL MVP finds himself without a home at age 30 in what has been a wild offseason for quarterbacks.

The Carolina Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a multi-year deal, making Newton expendable. The team released him after being unable to find a trade partner.

Newton missed nearly all of last season with a foot injury, an area where the three-time Pro Bowler is seeing progress, per ESPN.com's David Newton:

"Newton, who continues to rehab from foot surgery, had a physical in Atlanta on Monday that was coordinated by the Panthers and his agency, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Newton passed the physical and is healthy, with both his shoulder and foot 'checking out well,' a source told Schefter. 'He is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity.'"

Newton has taken to social media in recent days, posting videos and pictures of workouts as he looks to bounce back from a couple of disappointing, injury-filled seasons (h/t The Source):

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero grabbed a picture showing Newton working out, noting he shares a quarterback coach with the Tyrod Taylor of the Los Angeles Chargers:

The Orange County Register's Gilbert Manzano also grabbed a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by Taylor, showing him working out with Newton.

Those pictures have fueled some speculation about Newton's future, because the Chargers would seem to be a natural fit for his services. Taylor is a fine QB, but he's a veteran with an apparently low ceiling and a high floor.

Newton is a proven winner (68-55-1 record) and an exceptional talent, basically combining the abilities of a largely above-average passer (182 career touchdowns and 108 interceptions) with an excellent No. 2 running back (601 rushing yards per season from 2011-2018). The Chargers desperately need to grow their fanbase in L.A. Adding Newton would provide them a much-needed jolt and could help the team turn things around after a disappointing 5-11 campaign.

There are other obvious candidates for Newton's services. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks listed the Chargers, Patriots, 49ers, Jaguars and Ravens as potential landing spots, though that last one seems highly unlikely given they have Lamar Jackson and Newton seems intent on proving his doubters wrong this season.



As with Clowney, it could take awhile before there is a resolution here. Newton is also competing with Jameis Winston on the quarterback market. Winston is done in Tampa Bay because they landed Brady.

The Florida State product is just 26 years old and doesn't have the recent injury history Newton does, but he's far less accomplished as a passer and offers little as a runner.

Teams that might still be looking for quarterback help are likely doing their due diligence on both players, as well as evaluating what they are likely to get from this year's draft class.