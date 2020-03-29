Ex-Pacers G Joe Young to Donate 50,000 Medical Masks to Houston Due to COVID-19

Ex-Pacers G Joe Young to Donate 50,000 Medical Masks to Houston Due to COVID-19March 30, 2020
Joe Young has joined COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Indiana Pacers' 2015 second-round pick announced Sunday he is donating 50,000 face masks to Houston, as well as 300 body suits for Houston hospital employees to protect against the coronavirus.
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Former @JackYatesHoops and @OregonMBB guard Joe Young (@JoeyBuckets3), who’s playing professionally in China, says in an interview from Nanjing he has purchased “50K masks” that he’s donating to help with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Houston. https://t.co/JpQ5RohUhS
Young was born in Houston and attended the University of Houston from 2011 to 2013 before transferring and finishing his collegiate career at Oregon from 2013 to 2015.
The 27-year-old is now a guard for the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King of the Chinese Basketball Association after playing three seasons for the Pacers (2015-18).
President Donald Trump announced earlier Sunday that he extended social distancing guidelines through April 30, as the United States has surpassed China for the most COVID-19 cases in the world. Per CNN, there were 139,000 confirmed cases with 2,425 deaths in the U.S. as of Sunday evening.
