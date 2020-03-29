International Boxing Hall of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction Weekend Amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

In this Oct. 28, 2014 photo, Bernard Hopkins, left, poses for photographs with Oscar De La Hoya during a media workout in Philadelphia. Sergey Kovalev, of Russia, will fight Hopkins for his WBA Super World-IBF-WBO light heavyweight titles on Nov. 8, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the International Boxing Hall of Fame to postpone the 2020 induction ceremony that had been scheduled for June 14.  

Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, this year's group of Hall of Famers will be inducted alongside the 2021 class at next year's induction weekend from June 10-13. 

