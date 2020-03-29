International Boxing Hall of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction Weekend Amid COVID-19

International Boxing Hall of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction Weekend Amid COVID-19March 30, 2020
Matt Rourke/Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has caused the International Boxing Hall of Fame to postpone the 2020 induction ceremony that had been scheduled for June 14.
Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, this year's group of Hall of Famers will be inducted alongside the 2021 class at next year's induction weekend from June 10-13.
