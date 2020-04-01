2020 NFL Draft: Top Sleepers Still Flying Under the Radar with a Month to Go

0 of 10

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Every year, draft prospects with low projections come into the NFL and make early statements, proving that we slept on their talent.

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive end Maxx Crosby in the fourth round. He led the team with 10 sacks and finished second (four votes) to San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa (43 votes) for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Although Bosa took home the award, Crosby put his name on the radar as a Day 3 gem. In a redraft, he would likely go higher than 106th overall.

In 2016, the Dallas Cowboys selected Dak Prescott in the fourth round. Now, after an Offensive Rookie of the Year honor and two Pro Bowl seasons, he's in talks with the team on a new long-term deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Let's take a look at Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's latest prospect rankings and shine a light on players outside his top-50 range. For each position group, we'll focus on a player who doesn't have predraft buzz but has the ability to contribute right away or jump off to a strong career start.