Texas A&M's 3-Time All-American Chennedy Carter Declares for 2020 WNBA Draft

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Texas A&M star Chennedy Carter has declared for the 2020 WNBA draft.

"It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control," Carter said in a statement. "Although a difficult decision, I am looking forward to pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA."

