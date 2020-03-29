Texas A&M's 3-Time All-American Chennedy Carter Declares for 2020 WNBA Draft

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter (3) brings the ball down court against Oklahoma State during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft/Associated Press

Texas A&M star Chennedy Carter has declared for the 2020 WNBA draft.  

"It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control," Carter said in a statement. "Although a difficult decision, I am looking forward to pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA."

           

