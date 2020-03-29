Report: Saints' Deonte Harris to Provide 10,000 Meals in New Orleans, Baltimore

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints receiver and returner Deonte Harris is giving back to his team's home city and his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic:

The Saints organization has been hit directly by COVID-19, as head coach Sean Payton announced he had tested positive for the virus on March 19:

Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, personally donated $1 million toward creating the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund earlier this month. She provided a statement that reads, in part:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on our community and businesses of all sizes. We want to do our part to assist those that have been impacted in our community. We are grateful to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for their efforts in helping us get these funds to those in our community facing hardship due to the residual impact of COVID-19."

On Thursday, Saints future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees donated $5 million alongside his wife, Brittany, to Louisiana's relief efforts:

Brees detailed where the money will go in an Instagram caption:

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

Harris joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent last year and led the NFL in punt returns (36) and punt return yards (338) as a rookie. That earned him All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.