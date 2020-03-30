What WWE Fans Should Expect from Historic 2020 WrestleMania

What WWE Fans Should Expect from Historic 2020 WrestleManiaMarch 30, 2020
WrestleMania 36 is the biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE, but thanks to sweeping changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has been forced to make several changes to this year's show.
Not only will it be impossible for WWE to get everyone in the same building for the event, but it also has to find ways to make fanless matches exciting for two nights in a row.
There are even more changes to come as certain Superstars will be unable to make the trip, which will lead to some matches being changed in the coming week.
This year's show will be unlike any that has come before. How the company deals with this event will be a good indication of how future PPVs will look if public gatherings are not allowed anytime soon.
Let's look at what fans can expect from this year's WrestleMania on April 4 and 5.
For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A Lot of Video Packages
With WrestleMania being presented differently this year, we should expect WWE to rely on video packages more than it usually would.
We are used to seeing the bigger matches at every PPV get a recap video ahead of time, but this year's show will need them more than ever.
The more clips WWE can play from recent shows with fans, the better. The crowd is a big part of why WWE is so much fun to watch.
WWE is also the best at taking a mediocre story and making us care about it with a two-minute video that is cleverly edited with the right song.
Some Weird Matches
Not only will this year's show feature the first Boneyard match with AJ Styles and The Undertaker, but we will also see John Cena face Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.
Due to the current circumstances, WWE is trying to come up with some unique stipulations it can use to set the show apart from every other PPV.
Taker is already limited in what he can do in the ring. Having the chance to film things ahead of time in a new environment could be what helps make this his best performance in years.
As for Wyatt and Cena, we already knew this would be a physical contest. Now that we know weapons will be involved, it should be even more violent.
It would not be shocking if WWE added more stipulations to the remaining matches on the card in an attempt to make things even more interesting.
More Changes Before the Show
Speaking of changes being made to the show, WWE is expected to announce a few amendments to the card this week due to certain Superstars being unable to work the PPV.
The company is going to have certain matches take place outside of the Performance Center to help alleviate travel issues, but that will not help everyone.
By the time Saturday and Sunday roll around, the card could look completely different. WWE is one of the few sports and entertainment entities still operating right now and there is no telling what can happen in the span of a week.
Let's just hope everyone can stay healthy and WWE doesn't take any unnecessary risks with its employees and Superstars for the sake of making WrestleMania happen on schedule.
A Lot of Pre-Taped Moments
Because WWE is able to tape a lot of footage ahead of time for all future events at the Performance Center, it is able to do certain things it couldn't do during a live broadcast.
During SmackDown, Elias was knocked down from an elevated platform by Baron Corbin onto a concrete floor. The way it was shot made it obvious WWE used traditional editing tricks to make this stunt work.
Elias was shown on the floor but he probably fell onto a crash pad and then laid down so WWE could get the shot of the aftermath. This is the kind of thing we should expect to see more of in the coming weeks.
Because there is no crowd and the show is not airing live, the company can do things it has never done before by using the same techniques normal TV shows and movies use to make fights seem more realistic.
We shouldn't expect Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins to have the kind of fight you would see in a Jason Bourne movie. What we should expect is matches strung together from multiple takes so every spot looks as good as possible.
This is new territory for everyone. All we can do is sit back and watch what happens.