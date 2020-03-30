What WWE Fans Should Expect from Historic 2020 WrestleMania

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 is the biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE, but thanks to sweeping changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has been forced to make several changes to this year's show.

Not only will it be impossible for WWE to get everyone in the same building for the event, but it also has to find ways to make fanless matches exciting for two nights in a row.

There are even more changes to come as certain Superstars will be unable to make the trip, which will lead to some matches being changed in the coming week.

This year's show will be unlike any that has come before. How the company deals with this event will be a good indication of how future PPVs will look if public gatherings are not allowed anytime soon.

Let's look at what fans can expect from this year's WrestleMania on April 4 and 5.

For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.