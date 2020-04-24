Neville Gallimore Drafted by Cowboys: Dallas' Updated Depth Chart After Round 3

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Defensive lineman Neville Gallimore is heading to the Dallas Cowboys after being selected with the 82nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

Gallimore is the second notable defensive tackle to join the Cowboys, following after Gerald McCoy. Here's a look at how Gallimore fits into Dallas' defense:

LDE: Demarcus Lawrence, Joe Jackson

DT: Gerald McCoy, Trysten Hill

DT: Neville Gallimore*, Antwaun Woods

RDE: Tyrone Crawford, Dorance Armstrong

OLB: Leighton Vander Esch, Joe Thomas

MLB: Jaylon Smith, Luke Gifford

OLB: Sean Lee, Justin March

CB: Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Deante Burton

CB: Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis

FS: Xavier Woods

SS: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Darian Thompson

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

The former Oklahoma Sooner was named second-team All-Big 12 last season after recording 30 total tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries along with one pass deflection. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller named Gallimore the ninth-best defensive lineman available in the draft but did not have him among the top 50 players overall in this year's class.

At 6'2", 304 pounds, the native of Ontario put together a solid performance at the combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds and putting up 23 reps on the bench press.



NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compared Gallimore to Quinton Jefferson, which presumes a high floor remains a sharp possibility as he begins his pro career:

"Flash talent whose tape has moments but fails to fully deliver. Gallimore goes hard from snap to whistle with secondary effort that brings decent production, but his NFL potential may be limited by a lack of leverage and contact balance. Oklahoma had him playing in the gaps but he might be more effective improving his hands and learning to two-gap. Unless he turns the flashes into a finished product, his future may be as a rotation tackle in an even front."

Zierlein noted he feels Gallimore can play too tall and has issues creating momentum, but Dallas is hoping those are developmental issues that can be quickly corrected once he gets into training camp.