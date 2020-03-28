JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans Play Fortnite Tournament for WHO COVID-19 Relief

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans Play Fortnite Tournament for WHO COVID-19 ReliefMarch 29, 2020
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Evans were among a group of NFL players who put their gaming skills to good use Saturday night.
The two NFL stars took part in a Fortnite tournament in an effort to raise money for the World Health Organization to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.
Other players believed to be taking part in the event were Myles Garrett, John Ross III and Kyler Murray.
Twitch announced earlier this week that Saturday would feature a stream-aid event that runs for 12 hours and features athletes and celebrities playing games, along with a number of musical performances.
All proceeds and donations from Twitch Stream Aid will be given to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.
NFL Stars Raise Money
Watch JuJu, Kyler Murray and other stars on Twitch play Fortnite to raise money for coronavirus efforts