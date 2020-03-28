JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans Play Fortnite Tournament for WHO COVID-19 Relief

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Evans were among a group of NFL players who put their gaming skills to good use Saturday night.

The two NFL stars took part in a Fortnite tournament in an effort to raise money for the World Health Organization to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

Other players believed to be taking part in the event were Myles Garrett, John Ross III and Kyler Murray.

Twitch announced earlier this week that Saturday would feature a stream-aid event that runs for 12 hours and features athletes and celebrities playing games, along with a number of musical performances.

All proceeds and donations from Twitch Stream Aid will be given to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.