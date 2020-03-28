JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans Play Fortnite Tournament for WHO COVID-19 Relief

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Evans were among a group of NFL players who put their gaming skills to good use Saturday night.

The two NFL stars took part in a Fortnite tournament in an effort to raise money for the World Health Organization to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

Other players believed to be taking part in the event were Myles Garrett, John Ross III and Kyler Murray.

Twitch announced earlier this week that Saturday would feature a stream-aid event that runs for 12 hours and features athletes and celebrities playing games, along with a number of musical performances.

All proceeds and donations from Twitch Stream Aid will be given to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.

