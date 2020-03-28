Bobby Hebert Sr., Father of Ex-NFL QB Bobby Hebert Jr., Dies from Coronavirus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: A general view of official NFL footballs with Washington Redskins logos near the pylon before the game between the New York Giants and Redskins at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bobby Hebert Sr., the father of former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert Jr., died Friday night at the age of 81, per Dave Cohen of WWL Radio.

Hebert Sr.'s grandson, T-Bob Hebert, also revealed the news on Twitter:

Per Fox 8 WVUE-TV in New Orleans, Hebert Sr. had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Hebert Jr., who is a WWL Radio host, spoke with the station Saturday and expressed what his father meant to him.

"My Dad was the reason I made it in the NFL. He was a champion, a strong, good man. He was tough as they come. And he loved football...loved the Saints...and especially loved LSU. My Dad was a Fighting Tiger at heart. The only thing he loved more than going to games was being with family, and if he could have both - even better. My Mom, Paula, was the love of his life. And nothing and nobody mattered more than his kids, grandkids and great grand-kids. We miss him already...dearly."

The day before, Hebert Jr. said the following.

"I'm kinda numb and shocked," Hebert Jr. said. "You get numb and then sometimes you don't want to accept reality and what you are dealing with."

"It's just trying time right now, and we just need to listen to what the doctors are saying and what the professionals are saying," Hebert Jr. added. "It's an unseen enemy."

Per a family statement, Hebert Sr. was a father of four, grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four. He was a big LSU and Saints football fan and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Paula.

