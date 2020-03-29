Jets Rumors: Latest on Trent Williams Trade Pursuit, Marqui Christian Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After bolstering the offensive line and signing a few more players, the New York Jets' activity level in free agency has slowed significantly.

In recent days, most news involving the Jets is about who's not joining. While the majority of non-draft-related work is done, the team missed on a couple of remaining targets. Perhaps more notably than anything else, New York's front office also decided not to pursue an available All-Pro lineman.

"The New York Jets signed left tackle George Fant in free agency and appear more interested in trying to build through the draft than paying a steep price for Williams," ESPN's John Keim reported.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News previously said New York looked into acquiring Williams last season. However, per Mehta, the Jets have "no interest" in dealing their second-round pick (No. 48 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft for Williams.

Whether it's the right choice is less important than understanding the impact of that decision for the Jets.

New York holds the No. 11 overall pick in the first round, along with that second-round selection. The roster's biggest needs are offensive tackle, wide receiver and edge-rusher.

As always, the key question is how the team perceives a prospect compared to the draft community. Still, some mix of top-tier linemen and receivers should be available to the Jets. Names to know include Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills and receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas, Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Considering the depth of talent at receiver in the 2020 class, aiming for an offensive lineman at No. 11 is reasonable.

Since leading wideout Robby Anderson bolted for the Carolina Panthers, though, New York should target a receiver early to pair with recent signing Breshad Perriman. Connor Hughes of The Athletic said the Jets offered $10 million but weren't willing to match Carolina's $12 million guaranteed in 2020.

Given those situations, it's clear why New York focused on signing defenders to short-term contracts in free agency.

One expected addition won't happen, though.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that the Jets had agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with safety Marqui Christian. However, they failed to finalize the contract.

Christian totaled 55 appearances over four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He contributed 36 tackles in each of the past two years and would have served as a backup in New York behind All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

While the Jets continue looking to patch that roster hole, they will also be eyeing a punter or two.

According to Mehta, the Jets pursued Sam Martin before he signed a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos. Mehta noted New York is still in contact with Matt Darr, while 2019 punter Lachlan Edwards remains a free agent.

The only punter on the roster is Ian Berryman, a Western Carolina product who lost the Pittsburgh Steelers' competition in 2019 but otherwise has no NFL experience.

