Jameis Winston Odds: Jaguars Favored Over Dolphins, Saints to Sign Ex-Bucs QB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is looking for a new home after the Bucs let the 2015 No. 1 overall pick walk in free agency in favor of signing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Nearly all of the NFL's starting quarterback spots are sewn up, and the draft pool contains a few potential franchise signal-callers, so Winston's landing spot is hard to decipher.

FanDuel Sportsbook has set odds on the top six possibilities, per B/R Betting:

The 26-year-old Winston is talented, but his volatile play (33 touchdowns, 30 interceptions in 2019) might scare teams off.

He has some competition on the free-agent market as well. The recently released Cam Newton is lurking following nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers in which he won the 2015 NFL MVP Award and made three Pro Bowls.

Still, Winston should be able to land somewhere, at least as a backup with an opportunity to start down the line. Perhaps he could give an incumbent signal-caller some competition.

Of the six teams on that list, the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have clear needs for long-term quarterbacks.

Both teams are loaded with draft capital, however, and could find their answers come April.

New England chooses 23rd overall and owns 12 total picks, including three third-rounders within the top 100.

Miami picks fifth and should be positioned to take one of the 2020 class' best quarterbacks if it so chooses.

The Denver Broncos are listed at 6-1, but they seem like a remote possibility given Drew Lock's rookie success last year. The same goes for the presumed Winston favorite in the Jacksonville Jaguars, who saw Gardner Minshew II play well in 14 games under center.

The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback signed to a two-year deal in future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, and head coach Sean Payton has all but anointed Taysom Hill as the backup.

That leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers, who struggled mightily on offense after starter Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2.

Pittsburgh nearly made the playoffs anyway thanks to a dominant defense, but Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges did not fare well in the two-time Super Bowl champion's absence.

Bringing in Winston would be a big upgrade at the backup spot, and he could be the heir apparent to Roethlisberger whenever the 38-year-old decides to hang it up.

Regardless of where Winston winds up, he seems determined to dominate for his next franchise, saying on social media that he planned to return in February to Tampa, the site of next season's Super Bowl.