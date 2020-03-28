Ex-Cardinals Star Jim Edmonds Hospitalized, Undergoing Coronavirus Testing

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Jim Edmonds, an eight-time Gold Glove winner and four-time All-Star who played from 1993-2010, revealed on Instagram that he has been hospitalized and is undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch relayed an image from Edmonds' Instagram story:

Edmonds released the information in a three-part story with the following remarks.

"Held off as long as I could," Edmonds wrote. "I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke #gethealthy."

"Waiting on tests now. PS: I didn't know the swab could go that far in someone's nose."

Edmonds primarily played for the California/Anaheim Angels and St. Louis Cardinals during his career.

He's perhaps best known for one of the greatest catches in MLB history, a diving effort with his back to home plate to rob an extra-base hit against the Kansas City Royals' David Howard in 1997.

Edmonds also excelled at the dish, hitting 393 home runs, knocking in 1,199 runners and hitting .284 (.903 OPS) over his career. He hit 42 homers on two separate occasions, with one of them occurring in 2004 for the National League champion St. Louis Cardinals.

Edmonds and the Cards lost the Fall Classic to the Boston Red Sox but bounced back two years later with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Per the World Health Organization, at least 571,678 worldwide cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 26,495 people have died as of the afternoon of March 28.