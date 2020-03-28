Larry David Starts GoFundMe to Help Riviera Country Club Caddies Amid COVID-19

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2020

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David and American media executive Lloyd Braun have started a GoFundMe page for Riviera Country Club caddies out of work in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per Stephen Hennessey of Golf Digest.

"With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Riviera caddies need our help," the page reads. "Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time."

Riviera Country Club is located in Pacific Palisades, California, and hosts the Genesis Invitational, which Adam Scott won in February.

Per Hennessey, "The club is closed as a state-wide shelter-at-home order has been issued, with courses in California closed as they are seen as non-essential, though in states like Connecticut, they are allowed to operate."

As of 12:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, donators had contributed over $110,000 toward a $150,000 goal.

David has donated $5,000, per the page. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also pitched in $2,000.

