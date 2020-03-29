Packers Rumors: Latest on Aaron Jones' Contract Talks, Denzel Mims, More

Harry How/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers didn't grab headlines during free agency. Instead, the front office went conservative with a few under-the-radar moves.

Behind the scenes, the Packers have to look toward the future, specifically the draft and their cap situation next offseason. Five starters will go into contract years, but running back Aaron Jones seems open to an extension before it gets to that point, which may save the team millions of dollars if he shines in 2020.

While the idea of an early payout seems like a benefit to the Packers, the team must prioritize 2021 free agents and examine how that decision affects the statuses of the other prominent players due for new deals.

Green Bay didn't have to spend big money on a wide receiver with a strong incoming class. The front office has locked on to Denzel Mims, who's projected to come off the board early in the draft. What would he bring to the offense?

We will take a look at the latest on Jones' contract situation, the Packers' pricey free-agent interest and their potential choice with the 30th pick below.

RB Aaron Jones' Agent Open to Early Talks About an Extension



In 2019, Aaron Jones established himself as the lead ball-carrier in the Packers backfield, logging 1,558 yards and 19 touchdowns from scrimmage. He's a dual-threat running back who's become a strong component in the passing game, hauling in 49 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Eventually, the Packers will have to pay Jones a significant increase, especially if he's able to mirror the numbers from his third campaign.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Jones' representatives approached the Packers about an extension during the NFL Scouting Combine.

"A source told ESPN at the combine last month Jones' agent was scheduled to meet with the Packers and was open to starting talks now for a contract extension even though he could raise his value if he put up another season like 2019," Demovsky wrote.

The Packers may want to tread carefully on a decision to tie new money into anyone, with left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley, interior tackle Kenny Clark and cornerback Kevin King all going into contract years.

King broke out last term, logging 15 pass breakups and five interceptions. Clark put together his first Pro Bowl season. Bakhtiari and Linsley played all 16 games. The Packers will have some tough decisions if they are in a cap-space squeeze next offseason.

While Jones can demand more money, pending his 2020 performance, the running back position doesn't compare to a quality boundary cornerback, an ascending defensive lineman who can rush the passer or reliable offensive linemen responsible for quarterback Aaron Rodgers' protection.

Unless Jones is willing to take significantly less than his projected market value, he will have to wait in line for an extension.

WR Robby Anderson Was Too Pricey for Packers

Unlike the last offseason, the Packers didn't make any splashy signings. Linebacker Christian Kirksey is their most expensive acquisition. He signed a two-year, $13 million deal.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Green Bay considered bringing in a top-flight wide receiver from the open market, but his asking price didn't fit into their budget.

"The Packers looked into some of the top receivers such as Robby Anderson, but it became clear they wouldn't spend enough to get him," Fowler wrote.

Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers intend to add Devin Funchess to their wide receiver stable.

Green Bay needs a pass-catching threat opposite Davante Adams. Anderson could have filled that void, but the front office went with a cost-effective approach to address a need. The Cincinnati Bengals franchise-tagged A.J. Green. The Dallas Cowboys inked Amari Cooper to a five-year extension. Anderson was arguably the top wideout or at least No. 2 behind Emmanuel Sanders on the market.

With Anderson's high price tag, the Packers had to go in another direction. As of Sunday, the team has $10.9 million in cap space.

Packers Like Baylor WR Denzel Mims 'A Lot'



The Packers will likely be analyzing the strong incoming wide receiver group. With the 30th pick in this year's draft, the front office may select a playmaker who could start in the No. 2 spot.

According to Demovsky, Green Bay likes wide receiver Denzel Mims "a lot." At 6'3", 207 pounds, the 22-year-old has the physical tools that will demand attention in coverage. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Through four collegiate campaigns, Mims caught 186 passes for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per reception. He reached pay dirt at least eight times in each of the last three terms.

After big names like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and Justin Jefferson come off the board, the Packers should have a fair shot at taking Mims at the end of the first round.

Mims isn't the most polished route-runner, but he's a big play waiting to happen because of his blend of size, speed and ball-tracking skills. Green Bay should have an alternative option at wide receiver in case another team falls in love with the Baylor product's traits.