NFL Rumors: Latest on Trent Williams Trade Talks, Michael Bennett, More

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is reportedly a hot commodity on the NFL trade market, but finding a new home has not been easy because of his current team's demands.

According to ESPN.com's John Keim, the Redskins "continue to ask for second-round value for Williams, though there is flexibility to achieve a deal."

The Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets are among the teams that have been linked with the 31-year-old.

Defensive end Michael Bennett is currently a free agent, and despite not landing anywhere yet, he "wants to play in 2020", per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

While the free-agent market has slowed down for the most part, a few deals are still trickling in, including linebacker Reggie Ragland heading to the Detroit Lions, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Latest NFL Rumors

Trent Williams

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

According to Keim, the Vikings "have shown interest" in a potential deal for Williams.

Keim also reported that the Redskins "have had trade conversations with multiple teams", and based off other reports, the Browns and Jets have at least inquired.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported the "Browns explored trading for Williams after the Redskins gave him permission to seek a deal two weeks ago."

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets took a look at trading for Williams last year and "have no interest" giving up their second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

The concerns regarding a deal for Williams are the compensation that could be sent to Washington and the contract extension his new team may have to offer.

It makes sense for Washington to set a second-round pick as its starting asking price in order to maximize value for a coveted asset. A second-round selection would give head coach Ron Rivera another asset to help build his roster.

Williams is in line to make $12.5 million in 2020, and he has a salary cap hit of $14.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the campaign.

Even though contract numbers have been floated out by some, Williams' agent Vince Taylor told 106.7 The Fan that a rumored price tag of $20 million per year was not true.

"That is not true," Taylor said. "That is totally false."

"I grew up without all the social media platforms and things like that, so it's amazing how Trent could have contract demands out there," Taylor said. "The last time we've had any negotiations with the Redskins was when Trent got his second contract. We have never talked numbers with the Redskins since."

Even if Williams asks for a cheaper deal, a few teams could turn their interest elsewhere because of a potential eight-figure contract and draft position.

The Browns own the No. 10 overall pick and the Jets are scheduled to pick right after that at No. 11.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has both teams taking an offensive tackle in his latest mock draft.

With four marquee offensive tackles projected to land in the Top 15, Cleveland and New York could fill their respective voids with either Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills Jr. or Tristan Wirfs.

Minnesota owns the Nos. 22 and 25 picks, and it could dip into the second tier of offensive tackles that includes Austin Jackson and Josh Jones.

If all three teams opt to focus on the draft, the market for Williams could dry up, and the Redskins may be forced to keep Williams or weaken their trade demands.

Michael Bennett

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Bennett is coming off a 6.5-sack season between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

In the last three seasons, the 34-year-old pass-rusher has 24 sacks, with his high during that span being nine with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett earned over $8 million between two franchises last season, but with free agency almost wrapped up, it may be hard for him to fetch that high of a price tag.

The moves made across the league over the last two weeks could diminish the market for Bennett.

At the start of March, Bennett mentioned that he would like to finish his career with the Seattle Seahawks, per NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann.

"I would love to end my career in Seattle," Bennett said. "It's not up to you, though. It's up to the team."

Bennett spent 2013-17 with the Seahawks, and in that span, he recorded a career-high 10 sacks in 2015.

The Seahawks are still waiting on a decision from Jadeveon Clowney, who is the top free agent left on the market.

If Clowney returns to Seattle, it would affect its salary cap situation and may make a Bennett reunion harder to come by.

But if Clowney departs the Pacific Northwest, Seattle could be more inclined to sign a familiar face on a market that has dried up.

Reggie Ragland

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

After three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ragland has moved on to the Lions.

During his time with the Super Bowl 54 champion, the linebacker produced 100 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 42 games.

Ragland has earned $5.8 million in his career and made $1.2 million in his final season with the Chiefs.

He is part of an influx of defensive talent over the last few weeks that includes the signings of Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and Desmond Trufant and a trade for Duron Harmon.

The additions mark a clear statement of intent from Matt Patricia to improve his defense after it conceded the second-most total yards in the NFL. The Lions had the worst rushing defense and gave up the 12th-most rushing yards.

With so many improvements in place, Detroit should take a step forward on that side of the ball in an attempt to rebound from a 3-12-1 campaign.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference



Contact information obtained from Spotrac

