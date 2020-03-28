Missing Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The March 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown needed to refocus on the exciting events set to happen at WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns may have pulled out of competing on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year too suddenly for WWE to handle as the company was still hyping The Big Dog vs. Goldberg awkwardly on the show.

By defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew Gulak earned his protege Daniel Bryan an opportunity at the WWE Intercontinental Championship, fighting Sami Zayn.

Tamina made a surprise impact by taking out Naomi and Lacey Evans before scaring off Bayley and Sasha Banks ahead of an important elimination Fatal 5-Way match.

WWE also continued to fail to build forward by recycling old rivalries. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross earned a likely opportunity at Asuka and Kairi Sane, while The New Day and The Usos have another triple threat tag title match at 'Mania coming.

This week may not have raised the bar, but it set the stage for several important 'Mania matches.