Report: US Olympic Organizations Could Lose $121M Due to 2020 Postponement

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2020

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed until a to-be-determined date in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the International Olympic Committee plans to hold the Games at some point, 43 of the 50 U.S. sports national governing bodies that took part in an NGB Council survey are projected to lose at least $121 million in combined revenue from February to June, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com):

"Half the NGBs are little more than mom-and-pop operations, working with small staffs and on revenue not more than $5 million a year.

"The [United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee], which sent cash grants to the individual NGBs to the tune of around $65 million in 2018, is also in uncharted territory. The postponement of the Olympics forces the federation to make up for a shortfall nearing $200 million without the NBC payout that comes during Olympic years."

The AP reported that at least one NGB has begun laying off employees.

All told, the USOPC said American sports could lose $600 to $800 million, although some of that money should be gained back with the Games in 2021.

"We, as an NGB, will feel it next fall when memberships start rolling in. That shortfall could have a profound effect," USA Swimming's Tim Hinchey told the AP. "We can overcome a lot of these things, I think, if all comes back to normal. But we have to wait and see like everyone else."

Per the World Health Organization, there have been at least 512,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and at least 23,495 people have died.          

