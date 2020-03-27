Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn Set for WrestleMania After Gulak Beats Nakamura

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Daniel Bryan is going to WrestleMania 36, and he can thank Drew Gulak.

Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, which grants Bryan a shot at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship.

Bryan pulled Gulak out of the way as Nakamura was attempting his Kinshasa, and Gulak rolled up Nakamura for the pinfall.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

