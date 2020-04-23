Cesar Ruiz Drafted by Saints: New Orleans' Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the No. 24 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Ruiz as the No. 26 player overall and the No. 1 interior lineman in this year's class. Here's a look at where he fits in New Orleans' depth chart:

QB - Drew Brees, Taysom Hill

RB - Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray

WR 1 - Michael Thomas

WR 2 - Emmanuel Sanders

WR 3 - Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris

TE - Jared Cook, Josh Hill

LT - Terron Armstead

LG - Andrus Peat, Derrick Kelly II

C - Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, Nick Easton

RG - Larry Warford, Cameron Tom

RT - Ryan Ramczyk, Ethan Greenidge

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

The Wolverines played Ruiz out of position as a true freshman, often lining him up at right guard. He told reporters in April 2018 his mind remained fixated on his true home along the line.

"When I moved to guard, I never stopped snapping or anything like that," he said. "I always knew how to snap. I've been doing it my whole life. I think I was really born to play center."

The Camden, New Jersey, native transitioned back to center for the 2018 season and remained there, showing off why New Orleans made him a first-round pick.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ruiz allowed only 19 quarterback pressures on 895 pass-blocking snaps between 2018 and 2019. PFF's Michael Renner considered him the third-best interior lineman on the board:

"The lone true junior on this list, Ruiz declared early because he's already shown all the physical tools needed to succeed at center in the NFL. He's so graceful for a 6'4", 320-pound center that you often forget just how big he really is when watching his tape. He's still not quite a power player, though, as indicated by his 64.9 run-blocking grade from last year, but at only 20 years of age, he could still develop a good deal physically."

While Ruiz has made his preference clear, his flexibility will be an asset in the NFL.

He tied for the 10th-fastest 40-yard dash (5.08 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine, displaying impressive speed for a 6'3", 307-pound blocker.

Michigan also utilized Ruiz as a puller, a role that's generally left to guards, which further underscores his athleticism. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was particularly impressed by his work in the Wolverines' 45-14 win over Notre Dame last October, per Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press:

"He was doing so many athletic things in this ball game. He had a touchdown block. And on that one, where he did pull and got the block on the linebacker, you actually see him checking the gap before he went on his pull. And darndest thing, there was an A-gap blitzer, he gave presence then pulled.

"He made sure that A-gap was secure before he did it. I haven't seen that that often. I haven't seen somebody with the athletic ability, and really the presence of mind to check that gap, and then get the pull accomplished and make the block that springs your back for a touchdown."

Though he isn't the finished product, Ruiz basically checks all of the boxes. He's an excellent pass-blocker and should become better at opening up running lanes as he begins an NFL strength-and-conditioning program.

The Saints got great value by adding Ruiz at this point in the draft.