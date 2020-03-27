James Harrison Posts Workout Video Doing Curls with 2 Vince Lombardi Trophies

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Linebacker James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers gets set on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Gyms are closing around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's forced some current and former athletes to get creative with their workout plans, and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is apparently using two replica Vince Lombardi Trophies in place of dumbbells.

"This #coronavirus got me tryin to work out with whatever I can find lying around the house," he tweeted.

Chances are Harrison, who is known for posting superhuman workout videos, owns some gym equipment at home. Therefore, this video primarily served as a reminder that he's a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Harrison played from 2002 to '17, making five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. He was the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year.                                   

