LA Sparks' Sydney Wiese Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says She's Feeling Well

Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese announced on Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19:

The 24-year-old said her symptoms have been mild and have mostly resulted in loss of taste and smell. She is currently isolating in her Phoenix, Arizona home.

Wiese was playing overseas in Spain with La Seu d'Urgell when the United States announced a travel ban, prompting her to immediately head home. She arrived back in L.A. on March 13, per Mirjam Swanson of the Press-Telegram, two days after the seriousness of the virus grabbed hold of the nation's attention following the NBA suspending its season.

Spain has been among the countries hit hardest by the spread of the pathogen. As of Friday evening, the nation has the fourth-most cases in the world, behind only China, Italy and the United States, with 56,188 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19, per the World Health Organization. The virus has killed 23,495 globally.

Wiese told Swanson that the mass confusion surrounding travel led to her not being tested upon arriving back in the U.S.

"I got to customs at LAX by 11:30 p.m. Friday night, and I was in line for an hour and a half," Wiese said. "When I got to the customs desk, they asked where I was traveling from. I said, 'Barcelona,' and they were unsure if they needed to test me or not. Asked a few more officials if I needed a test, but they ended up saying I didn't. Looking back, I should've insisted on being tested, but I didn't."

In their statement, the Sparks said they are in direct communication with Wiese and wish her a speedy recovery.

Wiese is encouraging social distancing practices and looking out for others as the virus continues to spread in the U.S.