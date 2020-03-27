WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from March 27

1 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown women's champion Bayley and best friend Sasha Banks kicked off this week's broadcast, the former discussing Paige's announcement from last week that she will defend her title in a multi-woman elimination match at WrestleMania.

She put over her friendship with Banks, really hammering home how close they are and that they are better together. Banks looked on hesitantly and when she was about to respond, Lacey Evans' music interrupted. After a brief back-and-forth, Naomi joined the festivities.

An exchange of insults occurred before Tamina made her first televised appearance since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. "Actions speak louder than words," she said before delivering a headbutt to Naomi and a superkick to Evans.

Bayley and Banks picked at the pieces until bumping into Tamina. They hightailed it out of the ring rather than confront the imposing competitor.

Grade

C+

Analysis

The only thing this accomplished was putting Tamina over as a threat to leave WrestleMania as champion.

She was physically imposing, made quick work of Naomi and Evans and sent the champion and her bestie retreating up the ramp. That certainly will convince some that she's a threat but she's been away for so long and has been so inconsistently booked over the course of her career, that it will remain a tough sell to longtime fans.