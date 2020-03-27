Donovan Mitchell Names Lamar Jackson, Top 6 Louisville Athletes Ever on Twitter

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 27, 2020

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warm up before the start of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

As Donovan Mitchell continues to recover from a confirmed case of COVID-19, he's spending his time like the rest of the sports world: hanging out on social media and debating hotly contested questions.

On Friday, that meant naming his top Louisville Cardinals athletes of all time. The Utah Jazz guard spent two years at UofL, becoming a household name before elevating his game in the NBA, yet he didn't name himself. 

The 23-year-old instead went with quarterback Lamar Jackson, women's basketball star Angel McCoughtry, swimmer Kelsi Worrell and men's hoopers Darrell Griffith and a tie between Peyton Siva and Russ Smith. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    UK's Johnny Juzang to Transfer

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    UK's Johnny Juzang to Transfer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Donovan Mitchell's Top 5 Cardinals

    Louisville Cardinals Basketball logo
    Louisville Cardinals Basketball

    Donovan Mitchell's Top 5 Cardinals

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis: Harden Is the Toughest Player to Guard

    Greek Freak praises the Beard on IG Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis: Harden Is the Toughest Player to Guard

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Doris Burke Has COVID-19

    NBA announcer and analyst reveals she tested positive for the coronavirus (The Woj Pod)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doris Burke Has COVID-19

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report