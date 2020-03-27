Donovan Mitchell Names Lamar Jackson, Top 6 Louisville Athletes Ever on Twitter

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

As Donovan Mitchell continues to recover from a confirmed case of COVID-19, he's spending his time like the rest of the sports world: hanging out on social media and debating hotly contested questions.

On Friday, that meant naming his top Louisville Cardinals athletes of all time. The Utah Jazz guard spent two years at UofL, becoming a household name before elevating his game in the NBA, yet he didn't name himself.

The 23-year-old instead went with quarterback Lamar Jackson, women's basketball star Angel McCoughtry, swimmer Kelsi Worrell and men's hoopers Darrell Griffith and a tie between Peyton Siva and Russ Smith.

