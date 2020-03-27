Red Sox to Increase Money Pool for Hourly Workers by $500K amid COVID-19

The Boston Red Sox added $500,000 to their pool for hourly employees unable to work during postponed games, bringing the total to $1.5 million, according to the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy announced March 17 the team pledged $1 million for workers at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park, their spring training home in Fort Myers, Florida, after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the MLB season:

          

