Red Sox to Increase Money Pool for Hourly Workers by $500K amid COVID-19

Red Sox to Increase Money Pool for Hourly Workers by $500K amid COVID-19March 27, 2020
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The Boston Red Sox added $500,000 to their pool for hourly employees unable to work during postponed games, bringing the total to $1.5 million, according to the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato.
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy announced March 17 the team pledged $1 million for workers at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park, their spring training home in Fort Myers, Florida, after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the MLB season:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Report: MLB Playoffs Could Expand to 14 Teams