Oilers' Connor McDavid Wants NHL to Finish Year: 'Fair Season Is a Full Season'

Harry How/Getty Images

Although it's unclear when the 2019-20 NHL season will resume, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid lobbied to play the campaign to its completion when the league restarts.

"I think [the standings] look pretty good right now," McDavid said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "But you want a fair season. And a fair season is a full season. If we can do that, I think that's something we'd obviously prefer."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.