Oilers' Connor McDavid Wants NHL to Finish Year: 'Fair Season Is a Full Season'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers during a 4-3 Anaheim Ducks overtime win at Honda Center on February 25, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Although it's unclear when the 2019-20 NHL season will resume, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid lobbied to play the campaign to its completion when the league restarts.

"I think [the standings] look pretty good right now," McDavid said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "But you want a fair season. And a fair season is a full season. If we can do that, I think that's something we'd obviously prefer."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

