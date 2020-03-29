Quick Takes on WWE's Bitterness Toward CM Punk, Roman Reigns Replacement, More

0 of 5

Credit: Fox

Even with WrestleMania weekend fast approaching, plenty of questions remain regarding the event, specifically with who will be appearing as advertised and who won't be.

Roman Reigns has been a hot topic of conversation among fans this week as Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed that he will not be facing Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 after all. Although WWE has yet to confirm the change, speculation is already underway for who will serve as his replacement.

That unfortunate bit of news followed the report from Dave Metlzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is still hoarding resentment toward two-time WWE champion. Despite a contingent of fans still holding out hope that he'll step back into the ring again eventually, the chances of that happening any time soon seem to be slim.

On the bright side, WWE has been making the most of their new empty arena format in recent weeks by focusing more on the promos. Several Superstars have shined as a result, specifically Randy Orton and Seth Rollins on Monday's Raw.

The latest edition of "Quick Takes" will hone in on these subjects as well as Darby Allin's rising stock in AEW, why booking a Fatal 5-Way for the SmackDown Women's Championship for WrestleMania is the wrong call, and more.