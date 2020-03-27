Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Rams Kicker Greg Zuerlein Agrees to 3-Year Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a three-year, $7.5 million deal with kicker Greg Zuerlein, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Zuerlein connected on 24 of his 33 field-goal attempts and made all 42 extra points with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The 32-year-old is an example of how quickly things can change for an NFL kicker.

Zuerlein was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 when he tied for second in made field goals (38) and tied for third in success rate (95 percent).

He remained fairly efficient in 2018, making 87.1 percent of his field goals, but a groin injury limited him to 11 games. Then his performance nosedived a season ago. Among kickers with at least 16 attempts, he had the fifth-worst success rate.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein, Zuerlein dealt with a quad strain in December, which could have contributed to his struggles.

The Cowboys have also re-signed Kai Forbath this offseason.

Forbath has the incumbent's advantage after going a perfect 10-of-10 on field goals in three games with Dallas.

Zuerlein has a better track record, though, and he worked with Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel in Los Angeles.

By the time the 2020 season kicks off, one of Forbath or Zuerlein will be looking for a new job.