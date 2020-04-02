WWE WrestleMania 36: Predicting Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Boneyard Match and More

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With WrestleMania 36 moving from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE is getting creative and providing the WWE Universe with a unique card.

A few of the matches have out-of-the-ordinary stipulations meant to break up the monotony of fighting inside a ring in the Performance Center with no fans in attendance, and that could help make them some of the most memorable bouts in WrestleMania history.

The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles is chief among them, and it figures to be an entertaining contest given the environment and those involved.

With WrestleMania approaching at the weekend, here are some predictions for how Taker vs. Styles and other unique matches will play out on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker facing Styles at WrestleMania is a dream match that few fans likely thought they would see, but two of the all-time greats will finally lock horns this weekend.

While the rivalry between Taker and Styles hasn't lasted long, it has been quite personal with The Phenomenal One calling The Undertaker an old man and constantly bringing up his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool.

Styles upped the ante when he announced that it would be a Boneyard match, which is a bout that will likely take place in a cemetery setting of some kind based on the name.

If that is the case, there aren't likely to be many rules, so O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson figure to get involved on Styles' behalf. That means The Deadman will be working at a disadvantage from the start.

There are major limitations in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but if WWE can make it happen, then bringing in Kane to help The Undertaker would be ideal booking.

Not only would the reunion of The Brothers of Destruction be a nice treat for the fans at home, but it would also allow The Phenom to win the match without completely railroading The O.C. in a three-on-one scenario.

At 55 years of age, The Undertaker isn't one for having five-star matches anymore, but the Boneyard match stipulation will allow more focus to be placed on the story than the wrestling, which should benefit all involved.

John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Like The Undertaker vs. Styles, the match pitting John Cena against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is far more about telling a compelling story than putting on a technical classic.

The best way to do that is by holding the match somewhere other than the ring in the WWE Performance Center. Cena and Wyatt need theatrics and a cinematic-type presentation, which is why WWE was wise to announce their match is taking place in the Firefly Fun House.

While the Firefly Fun House has been presented as a figment of Wyatt's imagination at times, Seth Rollins did infiltrate it previously, so the precedent has been set for Cena to potentially find his way there.

The Firefly Fun House segments have been among the most creative and entertaining things in WWE over the past year, and involving that in an actual match could make Cena vs. Wyatt one of the best things on the WrestleMania card.

It has often been mentioned during the build to their match that The Cenation Leader beat Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. That match was even replayed during a recent episode of SmackDown.

Because of that, there is no question that Wyatt must win the match and right what was arguably the biggest wrong in his career.

Look for The Fiend to take advantage of a setting he is familiar with, beat Cena and take a step toward regaining the Universal Championship.

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Of all the matches that won't be significantly impacted by the lack of a live audience, Edge vs. Randy Orton may be at the top of the list.

The two men are set to do battle in a Last Man Standing match, which means they can battle anywhere in the Performance Center whether it's in the ring, backstage or even out in the parking lot.

Their rivalry is a highly personal one since The Viper tried to end Edge's career again with a con-chair-to after he returned from a nine-year hiatus in the Royal Rumble. With that in mind, they figure to engage in an all-out brawl with plenty of weaponry involved.

Given the stipulation and the story surrounding it, Edge vs. Orton has great potential to be a show-stealing match, and it should be the best on the entire card if the veteran Superstars perform as expected.

Orton has arguably been the best heel in the business since turning on Edge, and he could soon be in line for a main event and world title run, but the match at WrestleMania is about creating a feel-good moment for The Rated-R Superstar.

The match will be Edge's first singles bout since WrestleMania 27 in 2011, and he will prevail in a hard-fought and entertaining encounter.

