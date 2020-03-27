NBA Referee Brandon Adair Donates to Restaurant Attempting to Pay Employees

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

NBA referee Brandon Adair donated money to a restaurant for employees to receive their paychecks and keep the doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hot Tuna restaurant located in Virginia Beach posted a "Thank you" message to Adair on Instagram for his generosity: "Good deeds don't go unnoticed, we can thank Brandon Adair enough for his more than generous donation to our business today!! He's truly a stand up guy and a over all good person!! Customers like this will help our business get through times like these. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you!"

Hot Tuna is one of many restaurants around the country that has had to close doors to dine-in guests, but it still permits curbside pickup for orders.

Per his official bio from the National Basketball Referees Association, Adair has been a referee since the start of the 2018-19 season and has spent his entire life in Virginia Beach. He was born in the city in 1985, attended high school and college there and works with the Big Brother program at Bayside Elementary School.