30 Years Ago Today, Michael Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IMarch 28, 2020

Thirty years ago Saturday, Michael Jordan dropped a career-high 69 points in his Chicago Bulls' 117-113 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The GOAT shot 23-for-37 from the field and 21-for-23 from the charity stripe in his 50 minutes on the court. It was the the fourth time he scored more than 60 points in a regular-season or playoff game.

Watch the video above for more about this historic performance.

                        

