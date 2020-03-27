WWE Rumors: Andrade Pulled from WrestleMania 36 Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

United States champion Andrade has reportedly been pulled from the WrestleMania 36 card and will not partake in his scheduled Raw Tag Team Championship match.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Andrade is not medically cleared to compete after suffering a rib injury on Monday's Raw.

It was announced earlier this week that Andrade would team with Angel Garza against Raw Tag Team champions The Street Profits at WrestleMania.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match was reportedly also impacted, as The Miz did not participate at the WrestleMania 36 tapings despite being scheduled to team with John Morrison against either The Usos or New Day.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Middleton), The Miz was sick when he arrived at the Performance Center and was not permitted to compete.

Also, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Thursday that Roman Reigns pulled himself from his scheduled Universal Championship match against Goldberg.

Reigns reportedly didn't want to risk his health amid the coronavirus pandemic because of the fact that his immune system is compromised after he twice had to undergo treatment for leukemia.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon detailed the precautions WWE is taking with its Superstars before they are allowed to compete in an interview with Joe Otterson of Variety on Thursday:

"There's extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you're a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave.

"If you've been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who's been out of the country you're not allowed in the facility. We're taking every precaution we can. It's also why you don't see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers."

With Andrade reportedly out of the picture for WrestleMania, it is unclear what that means for the Raw Tag Team Championship match.

Canceling the match all together is a possibility, as is finding a replacement to partner Garza or establishing completely new challengers such as The Viking Raiders or the newly formed team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

