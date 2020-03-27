Eli Manning Discusses Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Patriots' Dynasty, More

Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said Thursday he was "surprised" to find out Tom Brady was leaving the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, but he doesn't believe that necessarily marks the end of the Pats' dynasty.

Manning, who announced his retirement from the NFL in January, told Steve Serby of the New York Post he's curious to know why Brady decided to leave New England after two highly successful decades:

"I was surprised, how it all worked out. I just did not imagine him leaving, them letting him go and him going somewhere else, just from my experience. But for him to have had all the success, do everything he'd done in New England and did it with one organization, I guess you just kind of wonder what was the reasoning? I don't know if he felt unappreciated, or just wanted to try something different, but was surprised that this went down."

The 39-year-old New Orleans native believes the continued presence of head coach Bill Belichick will help keep the Patriots in contention even without the three-time MVP leading the offense, per Serby:

"I think they still have a very good team, a great defense, great coaches. Obviously Tom was a very important part on their success over the years, but I think they have kind of a way and they have a system that Belichick has implemented there that I think will continue to find ways to have success, but it will be different. If they go out and get a new quarterback, or stay with the guys they have, it might not be as it's been in the past."

Manning also expressed confidence Philip Rivers, who he was traded for during the 2004 NFL draft, can continue to make an impact after leaving the Los Angeles Chargers to join the Indianapolis Colts:

"Philip did not leave his hometown [San Diego] when the Chargers left San Diego and went to LA. For him to change organizations and go somewhere else, it'll be interesting. Obviously I think he can still play at a high level, he can still throw it and is smart and will do everything possible. They have some good weapons and are a good team, and so I think he will be able to help 'em and play well."

                

