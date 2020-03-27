Video: Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, More Star in NFL 'Stay Home, Stay Strong' PSA

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Brett Favre, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars of past and present were featured in a public service announcement entitled "Stay Home, Stay Strong" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at the complete PSA, which was released Thursday:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the league's 32 clubs Tuesday stating all team facilities should remain closed through at least April 8 because of COVID-19.

"The challenges we face are not unique—many businesses and individuals throughout the country are experiencing and addressing similar issues," Goodell wrote. "Please be assured that the NFL is well-positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country an outstanding 2020 NFL season."

Other aspects of the NFL's offseason have continued as normal, though. Free agency opened March 18, and the 2020 draft is still scheduled to take place April 23-25.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Goodell told teams public discussion about whether the draft should proceed as planned is "grounds for disciplinary action."

In mid-March, the league canceled all public activities in Las Vegas that were supposed to happen in coordination with the draft. Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that NFL officials are planning to shift the draft from Las Vegas to a studio setting.

Final details haven't been announced.

The United States now has more known cases than China, where COVID-19 was first discovered. As of Friday morning, there were 85,996 recorded cases in the U.S., and 1,300 people have died.