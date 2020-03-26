Kenny Willekes Pitches NFL Teams on Athleticism in Twitter Video Ahead of Draft

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan State defensive lineman Kenny Willekes provided an answer for those who doubt his athleticism going into the 2020 NFL draft.

Willekes tweeted a video of himself completing a number of impressive athletic feats, including propelling himself up a wall into a backflip and walking on his hands:

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted "Without Pro Days, this is one way that draft prospects now try to impress NFL teams" with many of the league's offseason activities postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

