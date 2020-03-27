Report: Mets' Noah Syndergaard Has Successful Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard underwent successful Tommy John surgery Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan added that if Syndergaard's recovery goes as planned, he will miss 12-14 months and return during the 2021 season.

The Mets announced Monday that the flamethrower would undergo tests after experiencing discomfort in his arm. An MRI revealed he had suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, requiring Tommy John surgery.

While the setback will keep him off the field for more than a year, the team maintained confidence in his future.

"Noah is an incredibly hard worker and a tremendous talent," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement (h/t Anthony DiComo of MLB.com). "While this is unfortunate, we have no doubt that Noah will be able to return to full strength and continue to be an integral part of our Championship pursuits in the future."

At his best, Syndergaard has proved to be an elite pitcher with an almost unhittable arsenal. The 27-year-old was an All-Star in his first full season in the majors in 2016, finishing in the top 10 in Cy Young voting. During his first four seasons, the right-hander produced a 2.93 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

His production slowed in 2019, when posted a 4.28 ERA, but he still had 202 strikeouts while showcasing his upside.

The challenge for him moving forward will be to stay healthy after several injury-filled seasons mean he's never reached 200 innings in a single year.

With free agency on the horizon after the 2021 campaign, the spotlight will be on Syndergaard going forward.