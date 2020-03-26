Josh Allen 'Still on Cloud Nine' over Bills Trading for Stefon Diggs

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen told SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Thursday that he is "still floating on Cloud Nine" over the organization acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings:

"Man, the things that he can do on the football field are unbelievable," Allen said. "The route running, the way he can make contested catches. I've talked to him on the phone a couple times, and just how cool of a dude he seems. He's gonna match in very well with our wide receiver group. He's gonna match well within our locker room and our team. Big-time playmaker, and, you know, he's gonna help us out a lot this year."

The Bills sent the Vikings their 2020 first-round pick (22nd overall), fifth-round pick (No. 155) and sixth-rounder (No. 201) and a 2021 fourth-rounder in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick earlier this month.

Allen reacted to the deal immediately on Twitter:

The Vikings drafted Diggs in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2015. The 26-year-old tallied back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons the past two years. He had a career-high nine receiving touchdowns and 102 catches in 2018 and six receiving touchdowns last season.

Diggs particularly excelled as a deep threat in 2019:

Diggs expressed frustration in early October because the Vikings offense was heavily slanted toward the run, which meant he had just 101 yards and one touchdown on six catches through Week 3.

Trade rumors began swirling:

Diggs' new quarterback, Allen, was lauded for his arm strength when coming out of Wyoming. The Bills drafted him seventh overall in 2018, and he led the league for the longest completed pass during his rookie campaign:

Patra noted that the third-ranked pass on that list went for a touchdown to Diggs.

The Bills' leading receiver last season was John Brown, who had 1,060 yards and six touchdowns on 72 receptions. Brown, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds in 2014, and Diggs will do wonders for Allen's ability to stretch the field and improve upon Buffalo's 26th-ranked passing attack.

Buffalo made the postseason at 10-6 in 2019, but the franchise has not won a playoff game since 1995.

Luckily for the Bills, Diggs has experience in creating magic in the playoffs.