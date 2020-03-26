Report: Adam Silver, Around 100 NBA Execs' Salaries Reduced by 20% Amid COVID-19

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Given the uncertainty around the NBA season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league is reportedly reducing salaries for its top-earning executives.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, approximately 100 of the NBA's top-earning executives from around the world will have their salary cut by 20 percent.

"These are unprecedented times and, like other companies across all industries, we need to take short-term steps to deal with the harsh economic impact on our business and organization," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum are among those who will have their pay reduced; no support or administrative staff have been impacted by the move.

Per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, team executives and media estimates suggest the NBA could lose more than $1 billion in revenue if the rest of this season and playoffs have to be canceled.

B/R's Ric Bucher noted a salary-cap reduction between $10-15 million for the 2020-21 season is "not outside the realm of possibility."

There was previously an expectation that the cap increase next season wouldn't be as high as originally thought, with Wojnarowski reporting in January that the NBA told teams its estimates were $115 million, down from the initial projection of $116 million.

While there remains no concrete plan for the NBA to resume play this season, Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on March 18 that all 30 teams continue to discuss potential scenarios for when and how the league could return.

The NBA announced it was suspending the season until further notice on March 11.