Eric Dickerson Says New Rams Logo Looks Like a Penis After Criticism from Fans

David Dermer/Associated Press

Eric Dickerson has joined in with fans' displeasure at the new Los Angeles Rams logo.

"Someone said it looks like a penis; it did," Dickerson said, per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times. "That says it all right there. That should be enough for the Rams to say we messed up. We're going to keep what we got."

The team's other logo isn't getting any more love from the Hall of Fame running back.

"The one that says L.A.—that looks like a Chargers logo," he said. "If you told me that was a Chargers logo, I'd say OK, that ain't bad. ... The [Rams] fans hate it. They just don't like it. The fans are the ones who are going to wear it. The people in the office, they wear it, but they don't buy it."

Not only was Dickerson a star for Los Angeles from 1983-87, but he is also the team's vice president of business development, so he has a lot of sway.

He has provided some more options on his Twitter account, hoping he can get the team to make a change.

"This product will hardly sell," Dickerson said.