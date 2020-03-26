Eric Dickerson Says New Rams Logo Looks Like a Penis After Criticism from Fans

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

NFL Hall of Fame Eric Dickerson looks on during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

Eric Dickerson has joined in with fans' displeasure at the new Los Angeles Rams logo.

"Someone said it looks like a penis; it did," Dickerson said, per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times. "That says it all right there. That should be enough for the Rams to say we messed up. We're going to keep what we got."

The team's other logo isn't getting any more love from the Hall of Fame running back.

"The one that says L.A.—that looks like a Chargers logo," he said. "If you told me that was a Chargers logo, I'd say OK, that ain't bad. ... The [Rams] fans hate it. They just don't like it. The fans are the ones who are going to wear it. The people in the office, they wear it, but they don't buy it."

Not only was Dickerson a star for Los Angeles from 1983-87, but he is also the team's vice president of business development, so he has a lot of sway.

He has provided some more options on his Twitter account, hoping he can get the team to make a change.

"This product will hardly sell," Dickerson said. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Fastest Players in the NFL

    B/R gives you the speediest speedsters in the NFL today 🏃‍♂️💨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fastest Players in the NFL

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    QB announces he and his wife Brittany will donate $5M to coronavirus relief efforts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Newton shows he's hungry for another shot in IG workout video 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars Who May Be Traded

    B/R's list of names who could be on the move after a wild FA period ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Stars Who May Be Traded

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report