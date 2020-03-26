Alshon Jeffery Injuries, Trade Rumors Are 'Elephant in the Room', Says Eagles GM

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a hit by the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears 22-14. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.  

The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported in February the Eagles were open to trading Jeffery and that "Jeffery would welcome the change of scenery." His agent, Tory Dandy, denied the 30-year-old was unhappy and said he wanted to stay with the team.

Still, Roseman acknowledged the level of uncertainty around the 2013 Pro Bowler, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro:

"Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon. Alshon's gotta get healthy. That's the No. 1 priority for us and for him. He understands. He knows what's being said about him. He understands that he has a lot to prove and he's anxious to do that. So he's not living in a bubble; he understands that."

Roseman went on to say Jeffery is committed to the Eagles: "He has told me on multiple occasions, including recently, how much he wants to win for our fans and for our city. He has had those same conversations with other people in the building."

Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio's 94 WIP wondered whether the comments will preclude the Eagles from trading the veteran pass-catcher anyway:

Video Play Button

Jeffery missed nine games between 2018 and 2019. He caught 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns last season, while his 11.4 yards per reception were a career low.

If Philadelphia was looking to move him, then the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might force the team to abandon that idea.

Jeffery underwent surgery on his foot in December for a Lisfranc injury. Any team interested in acquiring him would want to see the results of a physical first before signing off on a trade.

However, the NFL indefinitely suspended all league-related physical in order to free up medical personnel and supplies for the pandemic.

The Carolina Panthers unsuccessfully shopped Cam Newton around the league and couldn't find a taker because teams were unable to have their doctors examine him. Carolina officially released Newton on Tuesday.

The Eagles guaranteed Jeffery's salary for the 2020 season, making it difficult to release him outright later in the offseason. Even if Philadelphia designated him as a post-June 1 cut to ease the salary cap hit, he'd count for $15.4 million in dead money in 2020 and $10.7 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

It looks like Jeffery is staying in the City of Brotherly Love for the time being.

Read 24 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Fastest Players in the NFL

    B/R gives you the speediest speedsters in the NFL today 🏃‍♂️💨

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Fastest Players in the NFL

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles GM: Hopkins Trade Offer Was Different for Philly

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles GM: Hopkins Trade Offer Was Different for Philly

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Roseman on Sidney Jones Needing to 'Prove It' in Pivotal Season

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Roseman on Sidney Jones Needing to 'Prove It' in Pivotal Season

    glenn erby
    via Eagles Wire

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    QB announces he and his wife Brittany will donate $5M to coronavirus relief efforts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report