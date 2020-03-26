Alshon Jeffery Injuries, Trade Rumors Are 'Elephant in the Room', Says Eagles GM

Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported in February the Eagles were open to trading Jeffery and that "Jeffery would welcome the change of scenery." His agent, Tory Dandy, denied the 30-year-old was unhappy and said he wanted to stay with the team.

Still, Roseman acknowledged the level of uncertainty around the 2013 Pro Bowler, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro:

"Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon. Alshon's gotta get healthy. That's the No. 1 priority for us and for him. He understands. He knows what's being said about him. He understands that he has a lot to prove and he's anxious to do that. So he's not living in a bubble; he understands that."

Roseman went on to say Jeffery is committed to the Eagles: "He has told me on multiple occasions, including recently, how much he wants to win for our fans and for our city. He has had those same conversations with other people in the building."

Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio's 94 WIP wondered whether the comments will preclude the Eagles from trading the veteran pass-catcher anyway:

Jeffery missed nine games between 2018 and 2019. He caught 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns last season, while his 11.4 yards per reception were a career low.

If Philadelphia was looking to move him, then the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might force the team to abandon that idea.

Jeffery underwent surgery on his foot in December for a Lisfranc injury. Any team interested in acquiring him would want to see the results of a physical first before signing off on a trade.

However, the NFL indefinitely suspended all league-related physical in order to free up medical personnel and supplies for the pandemic.

The Carolina Panthers unsuccessfully shopped Cam Newton around the league and couldn't find a taker because teams were unable to have their doctors examine him. Carolina officially released Newton on Tuesday.

The Eagles guaranteed Jeffery's salary for the 2020 season, making it difficult to release him outright later in the offseason. Even if Philadelphia designated him as a post-June 1 cut to ease the salary cap hit, he'd count for $15.4 million in dead money in 2020 and $10.7 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

It looks like Jeffery is staying in the City of Brotherly Love for the time being.