Mary Namorato Suing NY Sports Clubs for Charging Dues Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Sports Clubs and its parent company are being sued for continuing to charge membership fees despite being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per TMZ Sports, Mary Namorato filed a class-action lawsuit against New York Sports Clubs and Town Sports International for continuing to charge monthly dues.

Namorato is suing for damages and to force the company to make it easier to cancel their memberships.

Court documents obtained by TMZ say that Namorato estimates Town Sports International makes around $30 million per month from customer dues.

On March 20, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses to be shut down for the time being.

Per CNN's Christina Maxouris, Steve Almasy and Amanda Watts, New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States (37,258).