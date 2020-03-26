Mary Namorato Suing NY Sports Clubs for Charging Dues Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

Basketball backboards stand without hoops after city officials had them removed to reduce gatherings at Holcombe Rucker Park, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Sports Clubs and its parent company are being sued for continuing to charge membership fees despite being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per TMZ Sports, Mary Namorato filed a class-action lawsuit against New York Sports Clubs and Town Sports International for continuing to charge monthly dues. 

Namorato is suing for damages and to force the company to make it easier to cancel their memberships. 

Court documents obtained by TMZ say that Namorato estimates Town Sports International makes around $30 million per month from customer dues. 

On March 20, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses to be shut down for the time being.

Per CNN's Christina Maxouris, Steve Almasy and Amanda Watts, New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States (37,258). 

