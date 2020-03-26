Mark Ingram Thinks Tua Will Be NFL Star: 'I Just Think He Has Great Potential'

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is in the camp that believes Tua Tagovailoa will be a star quarterback in the NFL.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Ingram spoke about the former Alabama superstar making the jump to the pros:

"Obviously injuries and availability is a huge part of being a pro and being in the NFL. I can understand durability concerns, but I think every player has durability concerns, man. I just think the type of person he is, his accuracy, his accolades—the number of yards he threw for, the efficiency, even some mobility in the pocket, out of the pocket, I just think he has great potential, you know what I mean, to be a star in this league. And I think he will be a star in this league."

As Ingram mentioned, there are legitimate durability concerns about Tagovailoa moving forward. He suffered high ankle sprains in each of the past two seasons that required surgery.

Tagovailoa is coming off surgery to repair a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture suffered during a November 16 game against Mississippi State.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on March 9 Tagovailoa was medically cleared to resume all football activities.

The 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year posted a video of himself working out on Twitter earlier this week:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Tagovailoa projected to go No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins in his most recent mock draft.

When Tagovailoa was healthy at Alabama, he was virtually unstoppable. The Hawaii native threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns with a 69.3 completion percentage in 32 career college games.