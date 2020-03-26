Broncos Legend Terrell Davis Compares Todd Gurley's Knee Injury to His Own

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, whose career was derailed by knee injuries, expressed doubt about whether Todd Gurley II can be an All-Pro running back again.

Davis appeared in four games in 1999 before suffering a torn ACL and MCL. The 47-year-old told TMZ Sports he "was never the same" and relayed how his experience could provide insight as to Gurley's future:

"What happens is you feel like your knee—like you have just enough swelling in your knee, just enough, to where it doesn't stop you from running, but you don't have the full flexibility or mobility and you just feel like you're just a second slower.

"When you think about making a cut, it's like the signal from your brain to your knee is like, it just comes just a fraction of a second too slow where your knee doesn't respond to it. And, that's what was happening for me."

Gurley hasn't suffered a significant knee injury yet, but his trainer told CBSSports.com's Dave Richard last June the three-time Pro Bowler has an "arthritic component to his knee."

Davis explained that doctors diagnosed him with an arthritic knee as well. He only played three more years after being named the NFL MVP in 1998.

The Los Angeles Rams released Gurley on March 19, fewer than two full years after signing him to a four-year, $60 million extension.

The move spoke to the obvious long-term concerns the team had about his health and performance.

Gurley averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, more than a full yard lower than 2018 (4.9). He was also largely ineffective in the 2019 NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII.

Davis said he believes the 25-year-old can remain a productive running back but that his best days are likely behind him.

Gurley will have an opportunity to prove the skeptics wrong with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him to a one-year, $6 million deal.