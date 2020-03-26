Ron Rivera: Dwayne Haskins Is Redskins Starter but Will Compete with Kyle Allen

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the game against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins still view Dwayne Haskins as their starting quarterback, but head coach Ron Rivera is creating competition for the job heading into next season.  

In an interview with WFNZ's The Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey (h/t Anthony Haynie III of The Team 980), Rivera addressed where things stand on the quarterback depth chart after the acquisition of Kyle Allen:

"We're going into camp believing [Haskins is the starting quarterback], but they're going to be competing. At the end of the day, nobody knows what's going to happen, so we just have to get ourselves ready. Really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle is also a young guy, has a long arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I'm excited about what the potential could be."

       

