The Riskiest NFL Free-Agent Signings of the 2020 Offseason

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Inherent risk exists in all free-agent signings. Some deals are still riskier than others, though.

Free agency is the NFL's equivalent of the stock market. Each and every move is a futures investment with the hope the return is greater than the original expenditure.

What may look like an outstanding signing during the offseason may be a disaster waiting to happen.

For example, the New York Jets signed Trumaine Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract, which made him the league's second-highest-paid cornerback at the time. The initial investment made sense since Johnson was considered the top available cornerback on the market. Two years later, the 30-year-old defensive back is no longer on the Jets roster after being released because his play never warranted his pay.

Numerous reasons come into play regarding perceived risk, including potential regression, overreliance on upside, replacement factors, age and comparative contracts. Big investments, in particular, have a way of backfiring after a team "wins the offseason" by making impressive additions on paper.

Multiple big-name acquisitions this offseason have a high risk of not living up to expectations commensurate with their recent contracts.