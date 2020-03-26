Cowboys Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dak Prescott's Contract Negotiations

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The latest chapter in the contract saga between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly opened.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the two parties "resumed contract negotiations" for the first time since the franchise tag was placed on the 26-year-old on March 16.

WFAA's Mike Leslie reported "a new offer from the Cowboys is on the table" after progress was made during recent conversations.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News added more context to the recent talks by reporting the length of the deal was again one of the major talking points.

At the moment, Prescott is only under contract for the 2020 NFL season after a $28.7 franchise tag was put on him before the start of free agency.

The good news from the player's perspective is the franchise tag brought a significant pay increase after he earned $2.1 million in 2019.

The length and worth of a potential long-term contract have been floated for quite some time.

NFL Network's Jane Slater provided more insight into the possible details of the deal being discussed.

"Dak Prescott and his camp have met with the Cowboys in recent weeks and I'm told while they don't want to get into the specifics of it that guarantee has gone up a little bit. The sticking point still seems to be the years of that contract. He is leaning more toward a four-year deal. Of course, the Cowboys want a lengthier deal, so the guarantee has gone up a little bit and I'm told that this deal, as it sits, is more than Jared Goff's."

A four-year deal allows Prescott to continue to shine in Dallas while also going back on the market at 31 years old to earn another large pay day.

The year-by-year worth is expected to be in the range of the top-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, but where it lands the Mississippi State product on that list remains to be seen.

Russell Wilson currently tops that chart at $35 million per year, while Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff are both at $33.5 million.

In 2019, Prescott outperformed a majority of his positional brethren by throwing for 4,902 yards, which was second in the NFL behind Jameis Winston. He also recorded career highs in completions and touchdown passes, and he earned a completion percentage above 62 for the fourth straight year.

The consistency across the major stat categories proves Prescott's worth to the franchise, and there is a chance those numbers are similar in 2020 with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup returning.

In February, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the team wanted to get the deal done.

"I don't want to get into the details, but we have offered him significant money," he said. "The money we have offered Dak no matter how you look at it would put him as a top five quarterback in the NFL. That is the way we feel about him. He is one of the best."

If the Cowboys lock Prescott into a long-term deal, it would allow him to develop chemistry with new head coach Mike McCarthy, who achieved success with Rodgers during his tenure in Green Bay.

The collaboration with McCarthy combined with Prescott's connection with Cooper could allow Dallas to win more NFC East titles and compete for a Super Bowl berth out of the NFC.

If a contract extension is finally hashed out, he could be in position to be one of the most successful signal-callers in the league.

Prescott has a new offensive-minded head coach, a star wideout in Cooper, one of the best running backs in the NFL in Ezekiel Elliott and a defense led by DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and others who can put him back on the field quicker than most units.

