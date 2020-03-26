Remembering the Forgotten WCW Wrestlers 19 Years After Last Nitro Broadcast

1 of 10

The most successful performer on this list, Billy Kidman very much became the workhorse of WCW in its final three years.

Originally introduced to fans as an enhancement talent who was bumped around mercilessly by bigger and more prominent stars on the roster, he rose to notoriety as a member of Raven's Flock. Appearing greasy, unbathed and with a controversial itch that suggested addiction, he worked against his leader's top foes and introduced the audience to his jaw-dropping Shooting Star Press finisher.

When Perry Saturn won The Flock's freedom, Kidman broke out, winning the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and wowing fans in matches against the likes of Juventud Guerrera and Psicosis. It was not until he battled Rey Mysterio, before teaming with him, that Kidman got his first taste of true stardom.

In the years that followed, Kidman would become one of the company's go-to competitors for a stellar in-ring performance. Look no further than Souled Out 2000, when concussions to Bret Hart and Jeff Jarrett forced the complete upheaval of the card.

Suddenly, Kidman was thrust into three separate matches, trusted by management to deliver on short notice. Three months later, he was the face of the company's New Blood storyline, feuding with Hulk Hogan over real insults The Hulkster made regarding Kidman and his ability to draw fans.

While Kidman would go on to work for WWE as part of its revitalized cruiserweight efforts, his contributions to WCW during the Monday Night War have gone underappreciated by fans who quickly name-drop Sting, Goldberg, Sid Vicious or the NWO when discussing the greatest acts of that era.

One of the best wrestlers on the planet at his peak and an integral part of WWE behind the scenes to this day, Kidman's legacy is that of a damn fine worker who held down the midcard of a company that never appreciated the diamond in the rough it had on its hands.