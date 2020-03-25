Ex-MLB All-Star Dan Haren to Auction off Bobbleheads for COVID-19 Relief Funds

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Former MLB pitcher Dan Haren is doing what he can to help those dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Molly Knight of The Athletic, he is auctioning off some of his bobblehead collection, which includes more than 300 figurines. What's more, he is including personalized notes about the players with each one, including a reveal he once hit Vladimir Guerrero on purpose and was caught by Albert Pujols playing Pokemon Go.

Haren is auctioning bobbleheads such as Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, Derek Jeter, Reggie Jackson, Manny Ramirez, Cy Young, Frank Thomas and Mike Piazza, among many more.

Knight noted Haren, who pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs throughout his career, also donated money to the Children's Action Alliance in Phoenix and the Hollywood Food Coalition in Los Angeles.

"These charities need help right now and I want to get more people involved to raise awareness about the great work they do to help people who really need it," Haren said. "I can't imagine not having a home right now, or not knowing where my next meal was coming from."

The charitable effort comes as the World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 416,000 cases of the coronavirus across the globe as of Wednesday.